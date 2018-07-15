× South Dakota Woman Found Dead in Northwest Iowa

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — A South Dakota woman was found dead in a camper in northwest Iowa this weekend, and police are calling her death suspicious.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to an address near Everly on a report of an unresponsive woman. Upon arrival, they found 30-year-old Casey Eleeson of Huron, South Dakota, dead.

Authorities arrested 43-year-old Robert Ryker at the scene after they found meth and marijuana in his possession. He has not been charged in Eleeson’s death, and the investigation is ongoing.