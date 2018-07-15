× Southeast Polk Student Dies From Complications of E. Coli

IOWA — Southeast Polk Community School District officials say a student has died as a result of complications of E. coli.

Willowbrook Elementary officials confirm Natalie Baker, a second grade student, died unexpectedly on Friday. Natalie’s mother said the death was very sudden, and urges parents to be on the lookout for signs of illness in their children, especially if they complain of a stomachache.

Funeral services for Natalie are pending, and the school’s counselor will be available for anyone needing support. An email sent to parents from the school’s principal and counselor offers the following advice for speaking to children about death and recognizing signs they may need help.

Children may:

Appear unaffected

Ask questions about the death repeatedly

Be angry or aggressive

Be withdrawn or moody

Be sad or depressed

Become afraid

Have difficulty sleeping or eating