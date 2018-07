Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- This month marked 25 years since the Great Floods of 1993 washed over Des Moines, disrupting power, drinking water, homes, businesses, and many lives.

That "once every 500 years flood" was followed by tremendous flooding in 2008 and again this month.

Des Moines Water Works CEO Bill Stowe shared his thoughts on what he thinks is behind the devastating occurrences.