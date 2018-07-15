The Insiders: July 15th Edition, Remembering Governor Ray

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa has had a long list of longtime public servants, but there may be no politician in modern times more respected than five-term governor Robert Ray.

Ray's portrait hangs in the Statehouse conference named in his honor. He was a Roosevelt High School and Drake University graduate, Army veteran, governor from 1969-1983, National Governor Association chairman, Drake president, acting Des Moines mayor, CEO, and undisputed leader of civility.

Channel 13's Political Director Dave Price went through the archives to find footage of the former governor to remember his leadership and impact on the state.