DES MOINES, Iowa -- Three people are safe following a water rescue at Birdland Marina on Sunday afternoon.

Two men were trying to board their jet ski when a boat passed by, and the resulting wave capsized the jet ski. The current sent the watercraft and the two men down the river. Their friend tried going after them on his jet ski, but the rope from the first watercraft became tangled in the propulsion system.

The three men and jet skis were safely pulled from the water out a short time later.