Vehicle Crashes Into Des Moines Apartment Building

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building in Des Moines.

On Sunday afternoon, a car hit the side of a building at the Corinthian Gardens Apartments located in the 1000 block of University Avenue.

Officials say the driver mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brakes and accidentally drove into the building.

Two people were in the car at the time of the crash, but they were not injured. A woman inside the apartment was also unharmed, but will be displaced while repairs to the building are made.