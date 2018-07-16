Des Moines Historical Society Raising Money to Honor Fallen Officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines Historical Society is turning to the public to help honor a fallen police officer.

Officer George Mattern joined the department in 1916. Just two years later, he was shot while responding to a robbery and eventually died as a result of his injuries. The case was never solved.

Mattern is buried in an unmarked grave in Woodland Cemetery. The Historical Society is raising money to locate Officer Mattern's remains and fund a permanent memorial.

For more information and to find out how to make a donation, visit desmoineshistoricalsociety.org.