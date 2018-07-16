Friend Trying to Help Family After Second Grader Dies of E. Coli

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- State investigators will try to figure out how an Altoona second grader contracted E. coli, which eventually claimed her life.

Willowbrook Elementary notified parents on Saturday that Natalie Baker had died on Friday. Grace Williamson, who said she is friends with Natalie's mother, is trying to raise money to help the family with funeral, medical, and other expenses.

"Natalie was her only biological child," Williamson said, "I can't imagine losing her and still having to care for yourself and other children."

Williamson set up a GoFundMe account to raise money. She is also personally collecting gift cards for food, gas, or other items that she will deliver to the family. She can be contacted through the GoFundMe page.

Williamson said Natalie's mother got married, and the couple also cares for her husband's other children. Natalie and her family recently traveled out of the area to pick up a puppy, which could be where Natalie possibly consumed something that exposed her to E. coli, Williamson said. She added that Natalie's mother said her daughter had been complaining of a stomach ache and had gone to see doctors a few times.

State Health Department Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati said officials will try to trace the cause of the illness, but couldn't talk specifically about what happened to Natalie. She said nausea, diarrhea, and fever can be symptoms of E. coli.

The Department of Health's website lists potential causes, risk factors and prevention tips.