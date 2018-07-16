Portion of Highway 169 Closed for Construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Iowa -- A state highway in Boone and Dallas Counties is now closed for construction.

Highway 169 is shut down from Highway 30 south of Ogden to Highway 141 near Bouton. Crews plan to widen the road and put down new asphalt. This will cause detours south of Ogden, but there are options for the people of Ogden to get around the construction.

"Go east on Highway 30 to L Avenue, which is just four miles east of town, then you can go south and go all the way down to Woodward. Or, we can go further through Boone to Highway 17, and that will take you south into Des Moines. If we need to go to Perry, we can go west of town three to four miles and take the blacktop south. That will take us into Perry the back way," said Ogden Police Chief Mick Bailey.

Construction is expected to last until the end of August.