One Person Killed in Crash on I-80 Near Altoona

DES MOINES, Iowa — A passenger was killed this morning on Interstate 80 near Altoona after the vehicle they were riding in hit a median and then was hit by a semi.

It happened around 8:35am near the 139 mile marker, just east of the east mixmaster. The Iowa State Patrol says a driver lost control, hit a concrete median then bounced back onto the interstate where it was hit by an oncoming semi. A passenger in that vehicle was killed. The driver was taken to a local hospital. No names are being released.

The interstate was down to two lanes for nearly two hours while the road was cleared. The accident is under investigation.

The Iowa State Patrol says this was this 161st fatality on an Iowa road this year. That is seven more than at this time last year.