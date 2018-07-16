Warren County Leaders Trying to Gain Support for New Jail and Courthouse Plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa -- Warren County hopes to open a new courthouse and jail, and leaders have started the PR push to get voters to sign off on the plan.

The county launched a website in support of the proposal to build a new 80,000 square foot law enforcement center that would be located at the site of the current county jail in Indianola.

County leaders pitched the $30 million plan during the Milo City Council meeting on Monday night. The project would involve four courtrooms, 15 holding beds, an 72 inmate housing beds. If approved, the average Warren County homeowner would pay an additional $100 in property taxes per year.

"We found that the failed bond of May 2016, we found out that information and education was very short. Now they also didn't seem to have a plan, the cost was very vague, the contents were vague, so we've got a lot better program this time and we want to make sure people know what it is, what it's not, and can make an informed decision," said one of the proponents of the plan.

That referendum need 60% to pass but only received 42% of the vote. The fate of the latest referendum will be decided by voters on August 7th.