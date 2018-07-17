Altoona Gets Ready to Celebrate 150 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa –Altoona celebrates 150 years this month. Organizers have many activities planned.

Altoona 150 takes place July 26-29 in various locations around the city. Events kick off Thursday, July 26th with a children's parade on the Conkling Tale Trail between the library and civic plaza from 5 to 6. Historical museum tours take place in Olde Town from 5 to 8 p.m., and people can enjoy a concert at the Outlets of Des Moines from 7 to 9 p.m.

Friday features Music on the Plaza at the Civic Plaza near Hy-Vee from 6 to 9 p.m. Plus, Outlets of Des Moines will have a movie night at 6:30.

Saturday kicks off with the Altoona 150 5k at 8 a.m. at the Outlets of Des Moines, followed by a parade on Eighth Street at 10 a.m. Events will take place at the Sam Wise Sports Complex and in Olde Town throughout the day.

The "History on the Move: Iowa 101" mobile museum exhibit with be in Olde Town. A rare print of the Declaration of Independence will also be on display during Altoona 150. Altoona resident Rev. Mary Thornton Davenport donated it to the State Historical Society of Iowa in 1947. Her great-grandfather Matthew Thornton was a signer of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. It will be part of a limited time exhibit called "Celebrate Community" during the Altoona 150 celebration.

Saturday also features concerts at the Sam Wise Sports Complex, along with fireworks. Sunday wraps up with Bring a Picnic and Ice Cream Social in Haines Park and a Beach Party at the Pool. Admission for the beach party is $1.50.

You can find a full list of events at altoona150.org.