Hy-Vee Recalling Pasta Salad Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

IOWA — Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling a pasta salad sold at its stores, saying it may be contaminated with salmonella.

A press release from the company on Tuesday evening said approximately 20 reported illnesses in four states–Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa–were potentially linked to Spring Pasta Salad. The affected products were available in 16 oz. and 48 oz. containers, and produced between June 1st and July 13th. The expiration dates on the containers range from June 22nd to August 3rd.

The pasta salad in question was sold at all 244 Hy-Vee locations across the Midwest. The company says all affected salads have now been removed.

Anyone who purchased a product they believe may be contaminated is urged to throw it away or return it to a local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.