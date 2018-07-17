× Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting in Altoona Underway

ALTOONA, Iowa – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Altoona.

Few details are available, but Lt. Rich Blaylock did confirm the shooting happened in the 200 block of 5th Ave. NW. just before 4:00 a.m. He says the shooting happened following a pursuit that began with an attempted traffic stop.

Investigators remain on the scene. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.