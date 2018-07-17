× Missouri Trooper Responsible for Brandon Ellingson Drowning Loses Peace Officer License

MISSOURI — Anthony Piercy will never serve as a law enforcement officer in the state of Missouri again, according to the Kansas City Star.

This week the director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety revoked Piercy’s peace officer license, effectively ending his law enforcement career in the state. That decision came after a review of reports surrounding the drowning death of Brandon Ellingson in 2014 on the Lake of the Ozarks.

Piercy took Ellingson into custody on suspicion of boating while intoxicated on May 31st, 2014. Piercy handcuffed Ellingson behind his back and placed a life jacket over his head on his Missouri State Patrol boat. While Ellingson was being taken from the scene, the Clive man fell from that boat into the water and slipped out of his life jacket. He drowned before Piercy could find him in the water. A review of the incident found Piercy violated numerous protocols including using the wrong type of life jacket.

Piercy was charged with involuntary manslaughter for Ellingson’s death but plead guilty to a lesser charge of Negligent Operation of a Vessel. He was fired from the Missouri State Patrol however a judge recently ruled that he should be given his job back. However that ruling may now be moot since Piercy is no longer licensed to be an officer in Missouri.

Piercy served 10 days in jail and is on probation for two years following his guilty plea. The Ellingson family sued the state of Missouri and won a $9 million settlement.