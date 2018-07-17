× NBA Player Hosting Free Camp Using Basketball to Develop Life Skills

DES MOINES, Iowa — A free basketball camp in Des Moines is being hosted by an NBA player.

The program, Basketball Drills and Life Skills, not only teaches kids how to play basketball, but also helps them learn how to give back to the community, promotes education, and encourages participants to set goals for themselves.

New York Knicks player Enes Kanter is hosting the camp that’s held at the Iowa Elite Basketball and Training Facility, located at 2425 Hubbell Avenue in Des Moines. The free camp is open to anyone in grades 1-12. The event started on Tuesday and continues from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.