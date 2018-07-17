New Iowa State Fair Foods Revealed for 2018
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair has released a list of this year’s delectable additions to the fair food menu.
The 2018 Iowa State Fair will feature more than 50 new culinary masterpieces and Tuesday a panel of celebrity judges, including our own Ed Wilson, is testing out the top eight.
The 2018 Iowa State Fair New Fair Foods Showdown kicked off at 1:00 p.m. in the Elwell Family Food Center on the State Fairgrounds. Judges will try the new tasty treats and pick their top two.
The public will get a chance to choose a third favorite by using the Iowa State Fair app. Between August 9 and August 14, fairgoers can try the new foods and vote for their favorite in the top three using the app. A winner will be announced on August 15th.
Check out the complete list of new fair foods:
- Brisket Mango Tango
- All Iowa Belly Up Burger
- Beef Burnt Ends
- Fresh Made Guacamole
- Pork Belly Burnt Ends
- Pork Belly Burnt Ends Poutine
- Rocky Mountain Oysters
- Frisalino On A Stick
- Reserve PBJ Cooler
- Iowa Sunrise Cooler
- Grand Champion Cooler
- Fair Lady Cooler
- Blue Ribbon Cooler
- Best of Show Cooler
- Apple Eggrolls
- 4 leaf Clover Cooler
- Polish Sausage Corn Dog
- Pickle Beer
- Duck Bacon Wonton
- Bacon Pancake Dippers
- Apple Dumpling
- Cherry Pie Flurry
- Deep Fried Pecan Pie On A Stick
- Salty Carmel Lightning Rod Ice Cream
- Pork Belly On A Stick
- Lamb Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
- Caribbean Leg of Lamb Taco
- Toasted Turkey Bomber
- Rube Dog
- Rainbow Popcorn
- Caramel Apple Popcorn
- Muddy Pig On A Stick (Popcorn)
- Popcorn On A Stick (Shape of Iowa)
- Tiny Tator
- Chicken Livers
- Chicken Gizzards
- Smoked Chicken Leg
- Portobello Strips On A Stick
- Double Dutch Almond Funnel Cake
- Jamaican Jerk Chicken
- Cookie Dough Spaghetti
- Cookie Dough Sundae
- Not So Thin Mint Ice Cream
- Peppermint Patty Bars
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
- Pickle Popper
- Maple Bacon Ice Cream
- Honey Sriracha Cheese Stix
- Breakfast Sausage In A Waffle On A Stick
- Chicken In A Waffle On A Stick
- Cookie Dough In A Waffle On A Stick
- Milky In A Waffle On A Stick
- Snickers In A Waffle On A Stick
- Poffertjes
- Cappatoast
- Fair Square – Krispy Kokonut
The top eight will be announced during the event Tuesday and the judge’s top two choices will be announced at the end of voting.
The Iowa State Fair runs from August 9th to August 19th. Learn more information about tickets and events here.