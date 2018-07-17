× New Iowa State Fair Foods Revealed for 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair has released a list of this year’s delectable additions to the fair food menu.

The 2018 Iowa State Fair will feature more than 50 new culinary masterpieces and Tuesday a panel of celebrity judges, including our own Ed Wilson, is testing out the top eight.

The 2018 Iowa State Fair New Fair Foods Showdown kicked off at 1:00 p.m. in the Elwell Family Food Center on the State Fairgrounds. Judges will try the new tasty treats and pick their top two.

The public will get a chance to choose a third favorite by using the Iowa State Fair app. Between August 9 and August 14, fairgoers can try the new foods and vote for their favorite in the top three using the app. A winner will be announced on August 15th.

Check out the complete list of new fair foods:

Brisket Mango Tango

All Iowa Belly Up Burger

Beef Burnt Ends

Fresh Made Guacamole

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

Pork Belly Burnt Ends Poutine

Rocky Mountain Oysters

Frisalino On A Stick

Reserve PBJ Cooler

Iowa Sunrise Cooler

Grand Champion Cooler

Fair Lady Cooler

Blue Ribbon Cooler

Best of Show Cooler

Apple Eggrolls

4 leaf Clover Cooler

Polish Sausage Corn Dog

Pickle Beer

Duck Bacon Wonton

Bacon Pancake Dippers

Apple Dumpling

Cherry Pie Flurry

Deep Fried Pecan Pie On A Stick

Salty Carmel Lightning Rod Ice Cream

Pork Belly On A Stick

Lamb Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Caribbean Leg of Lamb Taco

Toasted Turkey Bomber

Rube Dog

Rainbow Popcorn

Caramel Apple Popcorn

Muddy Pig On A Stick (Popcorn)

Popcorn On A Stick (Shape of Iowa)

Tiny Tator

Chicken Livers

Chicken Gizzards

Smoked Chicken Leg

Portobello Strips On A Stick

Double Dutch Almond Funnel Cake

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Cookie Dough Spaghetti

Cookie Dough Sundae

Not So Thin Mint Ice Cream

Peppermint Patty Bars

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

Pickle Popper

Maple Bacon Ice Cream

Honey Sriracha Cheese Stix

Breakfast Sausage In A Waffle On A Stick

Chicken In A Waffle On A Stick

Cookie Dough In A Waffle On A Stick

Milky In A Waffle On A Stick

Snickers In A Waffle On A Stick

Poffertjes

Cappatoast

Fair Square – Krispy Kokonut

The top eight will be announced during the event Tuesday and the judge’s top two choices will be announced at the end of voting.

The Iowa State Fair runs from August 9th to August 19th. Learn more information about tickets and events here.