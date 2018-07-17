Part of Metro Landfill Closing After Reaching Capacity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- The Metro Waste Authority is closing part of a landfill sooner than expected.

A section of the Metro Park East Landfill reached capacity in May.

Drone13 captured footage of crews putting a membrane liner over the section closure to prevent gas or liquid from the garbage being let into the air. The site can still be used until the year 2047.

The garbage in this landfill has been collected for 10 years and has grown exponentially with growth of the city.

"The population growth, for one, with the metro area, we have more and more people moving into the metro seeing that it is an attractive place to move into, so we've seen that," said Metro Waste Authority Executive Director Michael McCoy. "And then, of course, most recently in the last couple weeks, is that flood really brought a record amount in."