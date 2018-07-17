× Pennsylvania Woman Killed in Monday I-80 Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – The name of a woman killed Monday in a crash on I-80 near Altoona has been released.

The Iowa State Patrol says 58-year-old Veleta Boswell of West Chester, Pennsylvania died when the vehicle she was a passenger in hit a median and then was hit by a semi.

The accident happened around 8:35 a.m. near the 139 mile marker, just east of the east mixmaster. Officials say 27-year-old Simmone Boswell, also of West Chester, was driving when she lost control of the Toyota Corolla and it hit a concrete median, then bounced back onto the interstate and into the path of a semi.

Simmone Boswell is listed in good condition at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.

The driver of the semi, 68-year-old Gary Stanley of Runnells, was not injured.

The investigation into the accident remains open.