Piles of Pork Help Organization Meet Needs of Hungry Iowans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Bacon, brats, and chops are on their way to hungry Iowans.

On Tuesday, the Food Bank of Iowa accepted a donation of nearly 40,000 pounds of pork in a joint news conference with Smithfield Foods and HyVee.

"It's a big deal!" Michelle Book, the president and CEO of the Food Bank of Iowa told Channel 13 after the presentation. "Protein is our most significant need. But it's also what's most expensive and one of the last things we are able to pay for out of our budget."

Protein-rich foods are more challenging for lower-income Iowans to buy. Book also pointed out that the pork donation comes at an especially good time, since the summer months tend to be when the Food Bank has the highest demand for services. Students are home from school, which further economically strains families.

Here is a list of the most-needed items at the Food Bank.