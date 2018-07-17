Polk County Approves Program to Help Flood Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- FEMA is expected to tour Polk County this week to assess flood damage, which could add federal dollars to the help for flood victims.

On Tuesday, Polk County leaders approved a program to help low-income homeowners. The program would provide money to replace water heaters, furnaces, and electrical panels damaged from flooding. To qualify, homeowners must fall below 80% of the median income level, which works out to about $45,000 per year.

The application is expected to be available by Thursday.