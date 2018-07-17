× Red Cross Provides Flood Victims With Thousands of Meals and Supplies

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Red Cross met with over 200 flood victims over the past week, making sure they know what assistance is available.

During the recovery and cleanup, the American Red Cross Serving Greater Iowa has distributed supplies to help in the effort. In all, that includes 2,500 cleanup kits with mops, gloves, and other supplies. Volunteers have also handed out almost 11,000 bulk items such as tarps, plastic totes, and bug spray.

More than 13,000 meals and snacks were also served to flood victims.