Search for Jake Wilson Gets Attention From Popular Country Singer

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa -- More than 100 days have passed since a La Porte City teen disappeared.

Jake Wilson, 16, was last seen taking a walk along Wolf Creek in La Porte City on April 8th. Divers searched the creek multiple times but found no signs of Jake. Countless volunteers have also searched the area surrounding the lake.

An accomplished country singer is shining a national spotlight on the search for Jake. Dustin Lynch was given a shirt at a recent concert in Iowa with the hashtag #BringJakeHome.

La Porte City police and the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office ask anyone with information about Jake's his disappearance to contact authorities. They say all tips are helpful.