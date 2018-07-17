× Tractor Rear-Ended by Truck, 93-Year-Old Pleasantville Man Killed

MARION COUNTY, Iowa – A 93-year-old Pleasantville man was killed Monday after the tractor he was driving was hit from behind.

The accident happened west of Knoxville on Highway 92, near McGregor Drive. The Iowa State Patrol says Carroll Phillips was driving a tractor eastbound when the tractor was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

Phillips was thrown from the tractor. He was transported to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The driver of the pickup truck, 49-year-old Erwin Sanders of Knoxville, told investigators he looked down to get a bottle of water and looked back up just before hitting the tractor.

Sanders was transported to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol says charges are pending in the case.