Ankeny College Racing the Clock To Recover From Flooding

ANKENY, Iowa- When ten inches of rain fell on Ankeny, there were many flooded basements and apartments. On the Faith Baptist Bible College and Theological Seminary, there where 20 apartments flooded, and the maintenance building, which also houses the college IT Department.

Since that time flood debris has been cleared by staff, and volunteers. The college recently learned that insurance will not cover this flood damage, which totals around $150,000.

This week volunteers are on campus for two days working to rebuild the apartments.

The Fall Semester will be starting in a little over a month. The campus is in need of donations and skilled labor to help get the apartments ready for the students.

The college is seeking tile installers, plumbers to install kitchen sinks and bathroom toilets, painters and cabinet installers from July 25, to August 18.

People wanting to help in this area can call the college at 515-964-0601.

A Flood Campaign for the $150,000 flood cost has raised $90,00 so far.

Any donations can be made out to Faith Baptist Bible College, marked “Flood Relief Fund” and mailed to 1900 NW Fourth Street, Ankeny, IA 50023.

Also online contributions can be made here.