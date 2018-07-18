× Bottled Water Advisory Continues in Greenfield but Water Could Be Safe for Animals

GREENFIELD, Iowa — The water in the town of Greenfield still isn’t safe for humans to drink but officials say it could be safe for animals.

On Tuesday Greenfield Municipal Utilities issued a Bottled Water Advisory after blue-green algae was detected in the water system. Boiling water will not kill the algae so the utility told customers to only use bottled water or water from outside their system for drinking, cooking and feeding animals.

On Wednesday the utility said water tests show the level of microcystin in the water was below the reporting limit. However there is still turbidity, or small particles, in the water that make it unsafe for humans. Greenfield Municipal Utilities says the water is safe for pets and livestock to consume. However they recommend contacting a veterinarian for questions about giving the water to animals.

The utility says it will flush its entire water system today and then test the water again before lifting the advisory.

Hy-Vee, Casey’s and Fareway have all donated bottled water to be distributed for free in the community.