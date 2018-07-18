New York Knick Enes Kanter Holds Free Basketball Camp in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A group of metro kids got some free advice from an NBA star.

New York Enes Kanter held a two-day free basketball clinic at a gym on the eastside of Des Moines on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Iowa Elite Basketball welcomed Kanter to town. The Turkish native says the kids in the camp have all the individual skills they need to excel on the court. However he says there's something they still need to learn.

"We're trying to teach them to have confidence in themselves. Make each other better, always (have) your teammate's back," Kanter said, "One thing I'm always telling them: 'Whatever you do, always have fun.'"

The camp was open to kids in grades 1-12.