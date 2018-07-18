× Officials Identified Man Shot and Killed by Deputy in Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa — Investigators say 25-year old Isaiah Hayes of Ashland, Wisconsin led them on a chase which ended in gunfire.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began around 3:45 .m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of NE 62nd Avenue. Deputy Ryan Phillips pulled over Hayes but the Wisconsin man then reportedly sped way. Investigators say Hayes led them on a chase that eventually ended in the 200 block of 5th St. NW.

Deputy Phillips told investigators that he saw something that looked like a weapon in Hayes’ hand as he ran from the car. Phillips reportedly told Hayes to drop the weapon. When he didn’t comply Deputy Phillips opened fire, striking and killing Hayes.

Deputy Phillips remains on administrative leave. Phillips has been with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for eight years.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office did not say what was actually in Hayes’ hand.

The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.