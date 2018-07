× Panora Officer Cleared in Deadly Shooting

PANORA, Iowa — A Panora police officer is back on the job after being cleared of any wrong doing in a fatal shooting earlier this month.

Twenty-six-year-old Joshua Reed died as a result of an officer-involved shooting inside a Panora apartment building July 1st.

Reed was shot by Officer Rock Armstrong, a 17-year veteran of the force.

The shooting happened after Reed made threats with a knife and refused to drop it.