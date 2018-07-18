× UPDATE: Greenfield Residents Can Now Safely Use Boiled Water

GREENFIELD, Iowa — Greenfield Municipal Utilities now says its tap water is safe to drink after boiling.

On Tuesday a Bottled Water Advisory was issued for customers due to blue-green algae in the water system. The town’s water comes from Lake Greenfield which is experiencing an algae bloom.

The utility say the level of microcystins in the water is below a dangerous level. However there is still some turbidity in the water and it should be boiled before using.

Earlier Wednesday Greenfield Municipal Utilities announced the water was safe for pets and livestock.