Flooding Still Affecting Ledges State Park

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — It will still be weeks before Iowans can get back into all areas of Ledges State Park.

Andy Bartlett, Ledges State Park Manager, says the latest prediction from the Army Corps of Engineers indicates water should be off of the road in the bottom of the park by August 1st. Park officials will then assess the damage left behind from the flooding and make repairs.

The Canyon Road leading down into the park was already closed because of a collapse that happened during the spring of 2017. Construction to fix the road is almost complete and crews say it will be done by the deadline of July 27th.

Unfortunately, until the lower canyon area is free of flooding the road, vehicle traffic will not be able to use the newly-repaired road.