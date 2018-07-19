× Gov. Reynolds Says Iowa Senate Should Remove Nate Boulton

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sexual misconduct allegations ended Nate Boulton’s run for the Democratic nomination for governor, but now Boulton says he has no intention of resigning his seat in the Iowa Senate.

Gov. Kim Reynolds says the Senate needs to take steps to have him removed.

“He should have resigned, that’s for the Senate to address they were pretty adamant in what they thought should take place when they were talking about other issues of sexual harassment and so I think they have an obligation to act,” said Reynolds.

Senate Democratic leader Janet Petersen has called for Boulton to resign and says he could face a potential investigation for not doing so.

Boulton has since apologized and blamed binge drinking for his behavior.