Iconic Butler Mansion Used as Office Space is For Sale

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The iconic Butler Mansion on Fleur Drive in Des Moines is for sale. The mansion was built in 1934 and was called by magazines “the most modern home in the world.” The seven story, all concrete building was home to Earl Butler and his family. The building has had three large additions since 1990 and now is primarily used as office space.

Frank Maher, the mansion’s previous tenant, had the space for more than 15 years. He said the building was not only an employee recruitment and retention tool but it also was a wonderful place to show clients.

The additions are cohesive with the aesthetic of the original mansion, the new spaces include offices, cubicles and large conference rooms. Maher said the old mansion combined with the new spaces made the building a very inspiring and creative place to work.

The Butler Mansion is for sale and lease, click here for more information and to contact the listing broker.