MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- The city of Marshalltown is not safe tonight. That is the word of emergency management officials.

Marshalltown was perhaps the hardest hit by Thursday's tornado outbreak. A curfew is in place for the town overnight. Much of the city still has no power. The town's historic courthouse lost part of its roof. The Lennox factory also was severely damaged and won't be open for business tomorrow.

Channel 13's Jerad Giottonini has the latest from Marshalltown.