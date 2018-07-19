Severe Weather Possible in Central, Eastern Iowa Thursday

A Slight Risk of severe weather is in place over central and eastern Iowa this afternoon. This means scattered severe storms with the potential of large hail, damaging wind, and localized flash flooding are possible in this area shaded in yellow. A stationary boundary sitting over the western side of the state will become a warm front as it pushes northeast this afternoon. This is where storms are expected to form.

Because there were storms across the eastern side of the state and clouds extending across the rest of the state this morning, the environment still needs time to recover in order to produce strong storms. By recover we mean more heat is needed to give the atmosphere energy for clouds to build and storms to form.

Timing: Storms are expected to form along I-35 in Iowa by the early afternoon. These will start as isolated storms and eventually develop more as the front moves into eastern Iowa late this evening. Large hail will be a threat mainly before sunset, but once the sun goes down the large hail threat will subside, but damaging wind is still a possibility.

Tomorrow (Friday): As our low pressure system wraps around, cloud cover will keep temperatures cooling in northern Iowa. Heavy rain is unlikely, but a light rain/drizzle will remain possible during the day time hours.