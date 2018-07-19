Teachers Spending Hundreds of Dollars on School Supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Back to school deals have begun and teachers are on the hunt for the upcoming school year.

According to National Center for Education Statistics during the 2015-2016 school year teachers, on average, spent $479 out of pocket on classroom school supplies.

Elementary School Special Education Teacher Chris Logsdon said she shops online to find specific tools to fit each child’s need in her classroom.

“Writing utensils, different scissors, different paper that helps them be able to participate in and write. Do some of the activities. Just even some incentives too, because school is a struggle for them,” Logsdon said.

Logsdon said most of those items are in addition to the already-made supply list for parents to buy.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, during 2014-2015 school year 94 percent of public school teachers were not reimbursed for classroom supplies in the United States.

Logsdon will pay out of pocket for most of her supplies and try to reuse whatever she can each year.

“Things that you put around the classroom, because we’ll laminate things like those and keep them from year-to-year if you are doing the same grade level,” Logsdon said.

Logsdon said it can be difficult for families to provide the full list given at the beginning of each year, so she does what she can.

“I know a lot of these families are not able to supply. It’s a lot of money and if you’ve got two or three kids in school. It would be nice if we could have maybe a general fund that could supply more of the basic things than maybe parents would be able to purchase some other things,” Logsdon said.