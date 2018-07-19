× Tornadoes Destroy Iowa Towns As Storms Rip Through

IOWA — Severe storms ripped across parts of Iowa on Thursday afternoon, destroying homes and businesses.

Tornadoes hit Pella, Bondurant, and Marshalltown, causing severe damage across the communities. Injuries have been reported, however the numbers and extent is not currently known.

Channel 13 crews are on scene in the affected cities. Video updates from reporters can be seen below.

Justin Surrency in Marshalltown

Jerad Giottonini in Marshalltown

Jerad Giottonini in Marshalltown

Jerad Giottonini in Bondurant

Ben Oldach in Bondurant