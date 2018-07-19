× Tornadoes Strike Bondurant, Marshalltown and Pella; Extent of Damage Unknown

IOWA — A series of sudden and severe storms tore through Central Iowa on Thursday afternoon, carving a path of destruction through Bondurant, Marshalltown, Pella and other Iowa towns.

The storms broke out with little warning around 2:30pm when two funnel clouds were spotted near Altoona. Those clouds would develop into a tornado that tore through a residential area in Bondurant. There is widespread damage in the town but no reports of serious injury yet.

Seth Johnson shot this brief video of the funnel dropping near Bondurant. pic.twitter.com/KI2m1WFmic — WHO-HD Ch. 13 News (@WHOhd) July 19, 2018

From there the storm system moved east and gathered strength. The next major target of the storm was Marshalltown. The powerful storm cut through the center of town. The spire was ripped from the top of the historic courthouse and brick buildings were crumbled.

Bradley John Ditzler sent us this video of the tornado hitting Marshalltown. If you look closely you can see the courthouse being hit. pic.twitter.com/RRBpO2MNb0 — WHO-HD Ch. 13 News (@WHOhd) July 19, 2018

As that tornado tore through Marshalltown another tornado touched down in Pella. The storm made a direct hit on the Vermeer plant. Police have confirmed a number of people were injured in the storm. The number of injured persons and the extent of their injuries is unknown. Videos shared on social media show the parking lot of the plant littered with twisted metal and cars stacked on top of each other.

Photos are starting to come in from Pella where the Vermeer plant reportedly took a direct hit from the storm. pic.twitter.com/8ZU1LJ3DbR — WHO-HD Ch. 13 News (@WHOhd) July 19, 2018

The State of Iowa has opened its Emergency Operation Center. Governor Kim Reynolds is there tonight and is being briefed on the latest from the storm.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.