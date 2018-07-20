× Boil Advisory Lifted For Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Iowa — After the city of Greenfield was placed under a bottled water advisory and then boil advisory earlier in the week, officials say the water is again safe to drink.

Greenfield Municipal Utilities said it has flushed out its storage and distribution system, and test results say the water is now clean. Residents are now encouraged to flush out their water to make sure all the potentially contaminated water is gone. Similar advice was issued for food establishments.

On Tuesday, officials said there was a possibility of blue-green algae in the water system that was not safe for humans or animals to consume. At that time authorities said the water should not be boiled as it could cause the algae to become more concentrated. The next day, the microcystins in the water dropped to be below a dangerous level, so a boil advisory was implemented.

The town’s water comes from Lake Greenfield, which was experiencing an algae bloom.