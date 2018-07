Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONDURANT, Iowa -- Cleanup efforts are underway in Bondurant after a tornado ripped through the area.

Residents in need of cleanup help are encouraged to call City Hall at 515-967-2418. Officials will connect residents with volunteers for assistance.

City Hall is also the lost and found location in Bondurant. Anything found that may have been blown away by the storm can be brought to City Hall at 200 2nd Street NE. City leaders will be distributing items to the appropriate parties.