City of Bondurant Praises Volunteers in Tornado Cleanup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONDURANT, Iowa -- Bondurant was the first central Iowa town to experience major damage from storms that spawned tornados Thursday afternoon.

The storm hit around 3:00 p.m., causing damage to dozens of homes. The city says the damage ranged from minor to complete loss.

TJ Phillips provided a video to Channel 13 showing the tornado in the distance is it ripped through a residential neighborhood.

A shelter was established at City Hall but was forced to move to the Federated Church after City Hall lost power. The Red Cross is assisting with the shelter.

The city says within six hours of the storm, volunteers had cleared major debris from the streets and helped secure homes.

"The City if[sic] Bondurant is extremely grateful for all of this assistance and proud to be home of so many caring people. The City is also extremely grateful that while this tornado brought significant damage, it did not result in loss of life," said a statement from the city.

The city plans to release more information about tornado recovery and debris removal as it becomes available. You can contact the city at 515-967-2418 or the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.