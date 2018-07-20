Governor Reynolds Tours Tornado Damage at Vermeer in Pella

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELLA, Iowa -- "It truly, truly is just a miracle that we had no fatalities in the amount of damage that we see here," said Governor Kim Reynolds after she toured the damage Thursday's tornado brought to Vermeer in Pella.

The visuals were breathtaking. On Friday, the day after the tornado struck, it looked like a war zone at the Vermeer Corporation campus. The sheer force and power of Mother Nature was evident as the devastation caused by the tornado was visible everywhere.

"As you walk or drive through, you can see where it escalated and where it came in and then where it went out, and probably that key place is where most of the significant damage occurred," said Governor Reynolds.

Yet, amid all the destruction, Governor Reynolds saw a silver lining and expressed optimism for the future.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those that have been impacted, so, so, so grateful that there were no loss of lives, and now we start rebuilding," the governor said. "What I know of this family and what I know of them is that there is no doubt that they will come back stronger and better. It's who they are at the core. It's who we are as Iowans."