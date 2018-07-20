× Lennox Releases Statement Following Destructive Marshalltown Tornado

IOWA — After a tornado damaged the Lennox facility in Marshalltown on Thursday, company officials have released a statement in response to the storm.

The full statement from Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn can be seen below:

“Our first priority is ensuring the safety of our employees, and we are pleased that there have been no reported injuries. Second is our commitment to serving our customers.

“An advantage of owning our own distribution network across North America is that we have a supply of more than 40 days of equipment in more than 235 distribution centers and stores ready to support our customers in the field. Beyond that, more than 75 percent of our North America residential equipment units are manufactured at our facilities in Mexico and South Carolina, and those teams stand ready to step up as Marshalltownrecovers.

“Since the company’s founding 123 years ago in Marshalltown, the Lennox team has worked together supporting each other, the community, and our loyal customers – and will continue to do so through this challenge.”

Another release from the company states the factory will be closed until further notice and requests all Lennox employees check in by calling 641-754-4440 or toll-free 800-637-5946. Employees’ paychecks can also be picked up on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the UAW Hall.