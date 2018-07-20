Marshalltown Business Owner Says the Tornado Destroyed the Town Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- One Marshalltown business owner said he was downtown when the tornado ripped through the center of town.

Robert Jacobson, owner of Jake's Gameroom, said he rushed everyone to safety in his building down to the basement when the tornado was only two blocks away.

He said the wall of a nearby building crashed into his business and the sprinkler system flooded his bar and game room.

"I'm not sure if I'll ever be able to re-open at this point," Jacobson said.

He and many other families in the neighborhood spent the day cutting up fallen trees and helping clean up any way they could.