Marshalltown Community Pulls Together to Begin Cleanup After Tornado

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Despite extensive damage after a tornado tore through the area, residents in Marshalltown showed incredible positivity and resilience in the face of disaster.

Community members gathered with chainsaws, rakes, and anything else they could use to begin the cleanup process. Even people who weren't cleaning up were making sure everyone had the strength to keep going, by passing out water and hot dogs to crews.

The RACOM building, which was built in the 1970s, was heavily damaged during the tornado, but is still considered structurally sound. Employees are still able to continue working the emergency dispatch lines that are run out of the building.

Sally Miller's husband founded the Marshalltown company, and she says she is grateful for the amazing community response.