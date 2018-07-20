Marshalltown Hospital Closed Due to Tornado Damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Unity Point Hospital in Marshalltown will be closed Friday because of damage sustained during Thursday's storms.

There is extensive damage to the hospital building from a tornado hit Thursday afternoon.

The emergency department has been moved to the Medical Park at 55 Central Iowa Drive.

No patients or staff were injured during the tornado. According to Unity Point, 43 patients began evacuation outside the facility at 7:00 p.m.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.