National Weather Service Classifies Iowa Tornadoes

IOWA — National Weather Service crews surveyed the damage in three Iowa towns on Friday after tornadoes ripped through parts of the state.

The tornado that hit Bondurant has been classified as an EF2, with wind speeds reaching 115 miles per hour. Pella and Marshalltown both saw EF3 tornadoes, with wind speeds of 144 MPH.

The National Weather Service says the base of the Pella tornado was approximately 400 yards wide; the widths of the other tornadoes have not yet been measured.

At least five tornadoes were confirmed by the NWS. Further surveys are still being conducted.