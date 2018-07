× Ottumwa Authorities Investigating Death of 5-Year-Old

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A death investigation is underway in Ottumwa after a child was found unresponsive.

Ottumwa police say on Thursday afternoon, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of North James Street on a report of an unresponsive five-year-old female.

First responders transported the child to Ottumwa Regional Health Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.