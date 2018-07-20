× Poweshiek County Authorities Searching for Missing 20-Year-Old

BROOKLYN, Iowa — After a full day of searching, a missing University of Iowa student still has not been found.

Authorities are trying to locate 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. Officials say she was last seen around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, and police say she was reported missing on Thursday morning.

Tibbetts is believed to have gone on a run around Brooklyn. Authorities think she was wearing gym shorts, a black sports bra, and running shoes. Tibbetts is described as 5’3″ tall, weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-5679.