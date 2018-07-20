× The Show Must Go On For Marshalltown Broadcasters

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa- The tornado that rolled over the top of downtown Marshalltown Thursday did a lot of damage. That includes two radio stations located in downtown.

“I got a text message from Marshall County Sheriff Steve Hoffman, that said it’s coming down summit, which is just up here, it was literally blocks away, said Todd Steinkamp, owner of KFJB and KIX101 radio stations. “As we were on the air all of our ears started popping, and we could feel the pressure, lights started to flickering a little bit, we were still on the air trying to relay information.”

But then all of a sudden the lights went out, and the stations went off the air.

The storm had knocked over a tower and a dish on the roof of the station. Engineers worked all night to get the station on the air. They are using generator power, and the signal is not as strong as normal.

KFJB was on the air interviewing local officials with updates on what is going on with the recovery from the tornado which damaged this town Thursday.